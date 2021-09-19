Gujarat: Mild tremor in Kutch, no casualty

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 19 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, but there was report of any casualty or property loss, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 8.38 am, with its epicentre 26 km North-North East (NNE) of Dudhai, at a depth of 9.3 km, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said in its update.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials of the Kutch district disaster management unit said. Kutch, located in a 'very high seismic zone', over 300 km from Ahmedabad, witnesses mild tremors regularly.

On August 21 this year, the district recorded a 4.1 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre near Dholavira, officials earlier said.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, the 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, killing around 20,000 people. 

