HC extends stay on summons to Alia Bhatt, over film row

HC extends stay on summons to Alia Bhatt, two others over film row

On Wednesday, Justice Shinde said Shah had failed to prove so far that he was Kathiawadi's legally adopted son

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 22:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended the stay granted on proceedings in a criminal defamation suit filed against Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, in connection with the upcoming Hindi film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

A single bench of Justice SK Shinde extended the interim stay that the HC had granted in August this year.

Bhatt and the others had moved the HC against the summons issued against them earlier this year by a magistrate court after one Babuji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, alleged some portions of the film were defamatory and tarnished the image of his late mother, a powerful madam from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s.

On Wednesday, Justice Shinde said Shah had failed to prove so far that he was Kathiawadi's legally adopted son. The HC said the issue deserved attention since, in a defamation suit, only one's close relatives or family members have the right to raise a grievance.

"The issue deserves attention since the right to raise grievances against defamation is limited to family members or close relatives, hence it was important for Mr Shah to prove he was one of them," the HC said.

The bench said prima facie (on the face of it), a case was made out for the grant of interim relief to Bhatt and the others, and stayed the proceedings and summons against them till further hearing of their plea in the HC.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bombay High Court
alia bhatt
India News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 