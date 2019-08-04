Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, Konkan region

Heavy rains continued in India's commercial capital of Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region on Sunday.



The Nashik and Pune districts are also getting rainfall.

Due to continuous heavy rains, there is an accumulation of water between Ambernath and Badlapur on the harbour line and at Chunabhatti on the Central Railway route. Rail traffic has been suspended beyond Ambernath on the Harbour line and between Vadala and Kurla on the Central Railway route.

The 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai was held at Igatpuri station. Several trains were diverted.

In the last two days, six deaths were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region in different rain-related incidents.



The Vasai Virar belt too is receiving heavy rainfall and areas like Evershine City are waterlogged. The power supply was cut off in many areas as a precautionary measure.



In the forest areas of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary, streams and waterfalls were overflowing.

Citizens have been advised not to go near beaches.



The IMD has forecast heavy rains for today.