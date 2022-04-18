History of inquisition in Goa can no longer be brushed under the carpet: Minister

The history of the Catholic inquisition—a controversial period which saw religious persecution in Goa, then a Portuguese colony—should no longer be brushed under the carpet, Goa's Archives and Archaeology Minister Subhash Phaldesai said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge of the ministry, Phaldesai questioned the accusations levelled on the BJP-led government over a proposal to restore temples destroyed during the Portuguese regime in Goa which spanned for 451 years.

"We are not promoting anything for a specific religion. The temples where atrocities were committed, where slaves made and were razed to the ground, if we are trying to restore them, then why should anyone have an objection. We have been quiet so far about the atrocities committed on us. But history cannot be pushed under the carpet like this," Phaldesai told reporters.

"There is no call for controversy. The atrocities committed in this land, including the inquisition and conversion and our Gods and temples were destroyed. This is a good intention on part of the government, nobody should have any doubt about it. Some people call this communal (measure). Why should it be considered communal?" he said.

The Goa minister further said that not just Hindu temples, the government would also consider rebuilding structures belonging to other religions which were destroyed during the Portuguese regime.

"It is not only Hindu temples which we are talking about, if anything else related to another religion was destroyed, then definitely that will come under this. We look forward to establish and transfer our history to the coming generations," Phaldesai said.

The controversy over restoration of religious structures built during the Portuguese regime first emerged after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his budget speech announced an allocation of Rs 20 crore towards restoration of such religious structures.

"What is the objection in carrying out such restoration in areas where there is no controversy, where there is no disputed area. If there is a dispute it can be addressed, there is the judiciary, there are mechanisms to maintain law and order," the minister.

