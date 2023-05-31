Human skull found during cleaning of well in Palghar

Human skull found during cleaning of well in Maharashtra's Palghar

The villagers alerted the police which took possession of the human remain and sent it for laboratory examination

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • May 31 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 00:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A human skull was found during cleaning of a well in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said villagers spotted the skull in a bag smeared with marsh while they were cleaning the well in Nalla Sopara's Gastaki Pada locality in the afternoon.

Also Read | Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused planned the killing for two days after being rebuffed by victim in front of friends, claim police   

The villagers alerted the police which took possession of the human remain and sent it for laboratory examination. It was not immediately known if the skull was of a male or a female, said the police, adding further investigation was underway.

Palghar
Crime
Maharashtra
India News

