Human skull found during cleaning of well in Maharashtra's Palghar

A human skull was found during cleaning of a well in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said villagers spotted the skull in a bag smeared with marsh while they were cleaning the well in Nalla Sopara's Gastaki Pada locality in the afternoon.

The villagers alerted the police which took possession of the human remain and sent it for laboratory examination. It was not immediately known if the skull was of a male or a female, said the police, adding further investigation was underway.