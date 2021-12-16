In a big twist, Indrani Mukerjea says Sheena Bora alive

In a big twist into the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, her mother Indrani Mukerjea claimed that she is alive and in Kashmir.

In a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Indrani said that a co-inmate at Byculla Jail claimed to have seen Sheena in Kashmir.

Indrani in the letter urged the CBI to find her daughter.

There was no independent confirmation from the CBI about the letter. Indrani’s lawyers could not be contacted.

Apart from Indrani, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna, her second husband and media tycoon Peter Mukerjea are also accused in the case.

Peter, who has separated from Indrani, is currently on bail.

Sheena was daughter of Indrani with her first live-in partner Kolkata-based Siddhartha Das.

Sheena was in a live-in relationship with her step-brother Rahul, the younger son of Peter with his first wife Shabnam Singh, who stays in Dehradun.

Sheena was 24 at the time of her murder on April 24, 2012.

Sheena's body was found in Pen taluka on May 23, 2012, as many as 29 days after her murder, but no ADR or FIR was filed and just an entry was made at the station diary of Pen police station.

