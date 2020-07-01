In June alone, over one lakh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's urge of coronavirus cases was evident as the state reported over one lakh cases in June.

The first Covid-19 positive case in Maharashtra was reported on March 9 in Pune and the first death in Mumbai on March 17. While the progressive total on June 1st was 70,013 - the total number on June 30 was 1,74,761 cases, a climb of over one lakh over the course of a month.

As far as Mumbai was concerned, on June 1, the total number of cases were 41,099 and the number rose to 77,658 by June 30 - a jump of 36,559 cases.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the total cases were 53,259 on June 1 and rose rising to 1,25,400 by June 30 - a jump of 72,141.

In Pune, the number of cases jumped by 14,282 - rising from the June 1 figure of 8,045 to the June 30 tally of 22,327.

"With the unlocking process, the spike was expected," officials of the Health Department stated.

"July and August are the months when the Mumbai-MMR gets the maximum rainfall and water-borne and vector-borne diseases are rife. It is the duty of each person to be careful. We have to break the chain," said Dr Suhas Pingle, chairman, action committee, IMA-Maharashtra.