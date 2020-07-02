In Maharashtra's MMR, it is coronavirus lockdown while unlocking

With the big spike in coronavirus cases evident, large parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have gone back to lockdown even as the unlocking process is underway nationwide.

The new normal seems to be posing a new set of challenges to the administration and police with a spurt in cases and people lowering their guard. In Mumbai, section 144 CrPC has been imposed for a fortnight to reduce public presence.

All the nine municipal corporations within the five MMR districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, have other restrictions in place although movement by road for official work and transport of essential commodities is allowed and curtailed suburban railway services for people engaged in essential services will continue.

While in India's financial capital, section 144 of the CrPC is enforced and the Mumbai police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have launched a massive crackdown on people not following the driving norms and not wearing masks.

Mumbai, however, is not in a state of full lockdown but prohibitory orders are in place.

In all the six corporations of Thane district - Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the civic administrations have separately announced lockdown.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Raigad district too will enforce a lockdown.

In Palghar district's Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), over a dozen areas have been under lockdown since last fortnight.

The APMC market in Vashi in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai has been exempted from the lockdown to avoid disruption of supplies of essential commodities, vegetables and fruits.

"The government has to take the measures in view of the growing cases," Thane's Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde stated. In MMR, the total progressive cases stand at 1,29,088 while deaths are at 5,863 - making it the Covid-19 hotspot in India.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'Mission Begin Again' began - and it will continue slowly.

According to Health Department officials, cases were bound to shoot up after the unlocking. The new measures will be in place till July 15.