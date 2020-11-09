Infiltrators along LoC on decline, from 140 in 2019 to 30 this year: BSF

Infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir decreased considerably this year with about 25-30 infiltrators as against 140 militants in 2019.

“This year only 25 to 30 militants managed to enter into this side compared to 135 to 140 last year as our counter infiltration grid is very strong,” Additional Director General of BSF Surinder Pawar said.

Pawar was speaking to reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of slain BSF constable, who was killed along with three army men and three militants along the LoC in Machil sector on Sunday.

He said Machil was obviously a big infiltration bid that was foiled by alert troops. “The BSF had already an input about a possible infiltration bid. Our ambush-cum patrolling party noticed the movement of militants on the intervening night to November 7 and 8,” the ADG BSF said.

He said troops are maintaining the highest level of vigil to foil further infiltration bids along the LoC. “In view of the snowfall prediction in mid-November, there may be more attempts. But our troops are alert to foil all bids,” the senior BSF officer said and added that there were 250 to 300 militants present at the launch pads across LoC, who may try to infiltrate before the snowfall.

He said the operation at Machil is still on. “The area comprises tough terrain and uneven ground. To rule out the presence of any other militant, sanitization and mopping operation is on in the area,” Pawar said.