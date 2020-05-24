It was wrong to impose lockdown suddenly: Uddhav Thackeray

In perhaps the first open criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that imposing lockdown suddenly was worng.

"It was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly...it will be equally wrong to lift it in one go...it will be a double whammy for our own people," Thackeray said in his webcast message.

Thackeray, however, did not name Modi.

Thackeray also indicated that the lockdown in Maharashtra will continue after May 31. "Let us not see(extension of) lockdown, we are slowly opening, reopening....we have to take every step cautiously," he said.

Thackeray said his government never felt any burden of migrant labourers. "Almost seven lakh labourers have been sent back to home-states by 481 trains. Whether the Centre would pay 85 per cent of the cost of tickets for fare for these labourers or delays it, state Government has paid 100 per cent cost for tickets so far by paying more than Rs 85 crore," he said.

He made it clear that despite the demand by state for 80 trains a day, state is getting only 30 to 40 trains for sending labourers back to their states.

In addition to Railways, with more than 32,000 buses, 3.80 lakh labourers have been sent either till border of the states or till Railway stations. For this, state Government has spent Rs 75 crore, he said.

"We need to ensure that while doing away with lockdown, people should not violate social distancing and exhibit indiscipline so that relaxations are forced to be withdrawn," he added.