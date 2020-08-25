Local authorities, NDRF in Raigad providing help: PM

Local authorities, NDRF at building collapse site in Raigad providing all possible help: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2020, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:40 ist
NDRF personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, in Mahad in Raigad district. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his sadness at a building collapse in Raigad in Maharashtra, and said local authorities and NDRF teams are providing all possible assistance at the site. 

Read | 19 persons still missing in Maharashtra building collapse, says Raigad SP

"Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. 

Also Read | Maharashtra building collapse: Government asks district authorities to book builder

A day after the five-storeyed building collapsed in Raigad district, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 people are still missing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Building Collapse
NDRF team
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

5 Cong chiefs from Nehru-Gandhi kin since independence

5 Cong chiefs from Nehru-Gandhi kin since independence

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

 