Mahabaleshwar gets 8,000mm rain, tourism takes a hit

The popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar, that has earned the distinction of wettest place on Earth this monsoon, now has yet another record to its credit.

The rainfall in the hill station in Satara district has crossed 8,000 mm.

"Mahabaleshwar rainfall crossed 8000 mark today at 8012.1 mm. Seasonal normal is 5530.1mm," according to KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of meteorology, IMD.

Cherrapunjee (or Cherrapunji) has often been credited as being the wettest place on Earth, but for now nearby Mawsynram currently holds that distinction.

Five rivers including Krishna — the fourth-biggest river of India — originates from Mahabaleshwar that flows across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh covering 1,400 kms and empties into Bay of Bengal. The other rivers are Koyna, Venna, Savitri and Gayatri. Mahabaleshwar is at an altitude of 1,353 mts (4,439 ft) and it accounts for 85 per cent of total strawberry production of the country.

This monsoon, Mahabaleshwar had crossed 300 mm rainfall in 24-hour period, several times.

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar largely depends on tourism. But because of heavy rainfall, tourism has taken a hit in the ongoing season.