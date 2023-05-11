Maharashtra: MLA's son tie knot at mass marriage event

Maharashtra: 25 couples, including MLA's son, tie knot at mass marriage ceremony in Latur

The event was organised on Wednesday evening by Ausa legislator Abhimanyu Pawar at the Utage ground

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • May 11 2023, 12:13 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 12:13 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty five couples, including the son of BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, have tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Latur district.

The event was organised on Wednesday evening by Ausa legislator Abhimanyu Pawar at the Utage ground which was attended by many political leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar and Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who blessed the couples.

Shinde appreciated the BJP MLA's efforts towards organising the mass marriage ceremony for the poor and deprived people. Other leaders should take the similar initiative, he said.

Maharashtra
India News
Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar

