Maharashtra: 43-year-old cop dies of COVID-19 in Pune

A 43-year-old police constable, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The constable was attached to the traffic branch of Pune police and was undergoing treatment at Bharti Hospital since May 10, the official said.

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Bhivsen Haribhau Pingle. ASI Pingle was battling Coronavirus. Being in the high-risk age-group, he was on leave since April We pray for his soul to rest in peace. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 21, 2020

The infected policeman was on ventilator support and died on Thursday morning, he said.

At least 26 personnel attached to Pune police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, of which 14 have recovered from the infection and two have died.

The constable is the second coronavirus casualty in Pune police, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection earlier this month.