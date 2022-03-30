Maharashtra BJP MLA 'threatens' MSEDCL official of I-T raids for 'snapping' power supply of his bungalow

BJP MLA 'threatens' I-T raids over loss of power supply

Lonikar, a former Maharashtra minister, claimed that the audio clip was fake and there was an attempt to tarnish his image through it

  Mar 30 2022
  updated: Mar 30 2022
An audio clip has surfaced on social media, in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar is purportedly heard threatening an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) with Income Tax raids for allegedly disconnecting the power supply of his bungalow in Aurangabad.

However, talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Lonikar, a former Maharashtra minister, claimed that the audio clip was fake and there was an attempt to tarnish his image through it.

In the audio clip of the purported phone conservation, Lonikar, who currently represents the Partur Assembly constituency in Jalna district of the state, is heard asking the MSEDCL official the power supply of his bungalow in Aurangabad was snapped and the meter box was taken away although he has paid Rs 10 lakh outstanding bill amount this year.

During the conversation, Lonikar also asked why the MSEDCL officials do not cut the electricity supply of slum areas, where people steal power by putting hooks on the overhead transmission cables.

The BJP leader can also be heard abusing the officer and threatening that Income Tax raids would be conducted at his premises. As the audio clip went viral, Lonikar told reporters that he neither called any MSEDCL official, nor abused and threatened him.

"The audio clip is fake and it has been created with the aim of tarnishing my image. The MSEDCL did not disconnect the power supply of the Lonikar residence, so there is no question of threatening any official," he claimed.

He, however, said that he was opposed to the MSEDCL's drive of the recovery of outstanding power bills from the poor and farmers. "The MSEDCL officials are doing it under the pressure of the government. They should stop of the recovery bills from the poor and farmers," he said.

