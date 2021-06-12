Maharashtra: Close shave for 2 as boulder falls on car

Maharashtra: Close shave for two as boulder falls on car as they step out for tea

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 12 2021, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 10:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons had a narrow escape as a boulder fell on their car just after they stepped out of it to have tea in Malshej ghat mountain pass located on the borders of Thane and Ahmednagar districts, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday, in which the vehicle was completely damaged, they said.

"The two occupants of the car had stepped out to have tea when a boulder came crashing down on their vehicle. They saw it happen in front of them," an official said.

The incident affected the traffic movement for some time, but a highway rescue team rushed to the spot and cleared the road for vehicles going towards Ahmednagar, he said. Malshej ghat is prone to landslides during monsoon. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

boulder
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 