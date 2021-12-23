Maharashtra Covid cases cross 1K for 2nd straight day

Maharashtra Covid cases cross 1,000 for 2nd straight day, 23 new Omicron patients 

In the last 24 hours, 1,179 cases and 17 deaths were reported

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 23 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 22:00 ist
A health worker prepares to collects a swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

With Maharashtra recording over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for two days in a row and 23 new Omicron patients being detected, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government went into a huddle on Thursday. 

In the last 24 hours, 1,179 cases and 17 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 66,53,345 and 1,41,392, respectively. 

The total cases in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region crossed the 800-mark.

During the day, 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant were reported, taking the total to 88 in the state.

To discuss the situation, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a Cabinet meeting. 

He is also scheduled to meet the Covid-19 Task Force members and discuss the emerging scenarios.

The developments in the state took place as PM Narendra Modi discussed the Omicron measures in a meeting in New Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the government has announced guidelines for the Christmas festivities which include avoiding crowding and maintaining social distancing at all times.

