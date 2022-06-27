Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests Covid positive

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests Covid-19 positive

Ajit Pawar said on social media that his Covid-19 test done on Sunday has come out positive but his condition is fine

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 27 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 17:57 ist
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

He said on social media that his Covid-19 test done on Sunday has come out positive but his condition is fine.

"I am following medical advice, and shall recover from Corona soon. All those who have come in contact with me or develop symptoms should get themselves tested," Pawar urged.

With this, three top functionaries in the state -- Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and now Deputy CM Ajit Pawar -- have been infected by Covid-19 in the past one week.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 