Drone transports Covid jabs in Maharashtra village

Maharashtra: Drone used to transport Covid-19 vaccines in remote village as part of trial

The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Dec 18 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 11:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver Covid-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said.

The experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the state, district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, said.

"As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village. The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre," the district administration said in a release issued on Friday.

Read | WHO issues emergency use listing to SII's Covovax jab

The distance between the two points is around 20 km, an official said. District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said this could become possible with the help of private entities that came forward to help.

"This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Palghar
Maharashtra
Drones
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Open Sesame | What's Omicron?

Open Sesame | What's Omicron?

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

DH Toon | Rape remark brings Cong 'back in the news'

DH Toon | Rape remark brings Cong 'back in the news'

Do you hear raga Bhairavi in the Bond theme?

Do you hear raga Bhairavi in the Bond theme?

$2.6 mn winning bid for Superman #1 comic

$2.6 mn winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

 