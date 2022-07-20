Maharashtra: Four arrested for demanding money for offering ministership

4 arrested from Maharashtra for offering ministership

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2022, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 20:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police has arrested four persons who have demanded Rs 100 crore from some MLAs promising berth in the council-of-ministers in Maharashtra. 

The two MLAs who had been contacted are Rahul Kul of Daund (Pune), who is from RSP and Jaykumar Gore from Man (Satara), who is from BJP. 

The Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police carried out the operation. 

The four suspects were identified as Riyaaz Sheikh (41), Yogesh Kulkarni (57), Sagar Sangwai (37) and Jaffar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53).

“When I got a call, I got suspicious,” said Kul, adding that he immediately passed on the information to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. 

“I was with Kul when he received the call. The very next day, I also got a call,” said Gore, adding that immediately he too spoke to Fadnavis. 

The duo kept speaking to the gang and lured them to a five-star hotel. When the foursome reached, the sleuths were already waiting for them. 

Maharashtra
Mumbai police
India News

