Maharashtra gets another Vande Bharat train, to run between Mumbai and Goa

Maharashtra will get yet another Vande Bharat Express train with the commissioning of the high-class high-speed train between Mumbai and Goa, which is among the most-popular tourist destinations famous for beaches, lush-green nature spots and places of worship.

The inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express train is expected on June 3.

The Mumbai-Goa train will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express train in India and the fifth to run in Maharashtra.

The first Vande Bharat Express in Maharashtra was commissioned on September 15, 2022 and it connects Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital on the Western Railway (WR).

The second Vande Bharat Express in the state was launched on December 11, 2022 which connects the Nagpur Junction and Bilaspur Junction on the South East Central Railway (SECR).

The third and fourth Vande Bharat Express trains were commissioned on February 10, 2023 connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi, respectively, on the Central Railway.

The fifth Vande Bharat Express for the state would run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Madgaon Junction in Goa by the Central Railway.

Ahead of the launch, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in a tweet, said: “India has 18 operational Vande Bharat Express trains. These connect 22 states and union territories, 18 routes with 36 train services.”

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will significantly reduce the travel time compared to the existing trains on the route.