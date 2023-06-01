Maharashtra gets another Vande Bharat train

Maharashtra gets another Vande Bharat train, to run between Mumbai and Goa

The Mumbai-Goa train will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express train in India and the fifth to run in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2023, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 11:55 ist
A Vande Bharat Express train at a railway station in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra will get yet another Vande Bharat Express train with the commissioning of the high-class high-speed train between Mumbai and Goa, which is among the most-popular tourist destinations famous for beaches, lush-green nature spots and places of worship.

The inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express train is expected on June 3.

The Mumbai-Goa train will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express train in India and the fifth to run in Maharashtra.

The first Vande Bharat Express in Maharashtra was commissioned on September 15, 2022 and it connects Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital on the Western Railway (WR).

Also Read | Vande Bharat to connect all states by next month

The second Vande Bharat Express in the state was launched on December 11, 2022 which connects the Nagpur Junction and Bilaspur Junction on the South East Central Railway (SECR).

The third and fourth Vande Bharat Express trains were commissioned on February 10, 2023 connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi, respectively, on the Central Railway.

The fifth Vande Bharat Express for the state would run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Madgaon Junction in Goa by the Central Railway.

Ahead of the launch, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in a tweet, said: “India has 18 operational Vande Bharat Express trains. These connect 22 states and union territories, 18 routes with 36 train services.”

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will significantly reduce the travel time compared to the existing trains on the route.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vande Bharat Express
India News
Mumbai
Goa
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 