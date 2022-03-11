Maharashtra government proposes African safari at Nagpur zoo in state budget

The Maharashtra government has planned an African-safari project a the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in the orange city of Nagpur with an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

“The government intends to conduct the country's first experiment to display wildlife from the African continent. For this, an African safari is proposed at Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios, announced in the state Budget 2022-23.

Meanwhile, a leopard safari in Pune and a tiger safari in Chandrapur have also been planned.

“A leopard safari is proposed in a 90 hectare forest area of Pune forest department. It is expected to cost Rs. 60 crore,” he said.

“It has been decided to start Tiger Safari in a 171 hectare forest area adjacent to Chandrapur. In addition, a wildlife rescue center will be set up in Chandrapur district to facilitate immediate treatment of wild animals in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts,” he added.

To conserve genetic biodiversity in the state, Maharashtra Gene Bank Project is being implemented and an outlay of Rs.286 crores will be made available for this project in next 5 years.

The government also announced measures for the tourism sector.

A water tourism project of Rs 50 crore is proposed in Shivsagar reservoir in Jawali taluka of Satara district in the vicinity of Koyna dam. Similar water tourism projects will also come up at Bhandara and Jayakwadi in Aurangabad district.

An integrated development plan would be taken up in Ajanta, Ellora and Mahabaleshwar tourism sites. Modern community convention centers will be reopened at world-class tourism sites of Ajanta and Ellora.

The government will also provide an outlay of Rs 100 crore in the year 2022-23 for the development of Raigad fort and its surroundings. Rs14 crore will be provided for six forts – Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg and Rs 7 crore will be provided for the preservation and conservation of Sewri and St.George Fort in Mumbai.

A detailed proposal is being submitted to UNESCO for declaring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts and his guerrilla warfare as a World Heritage Site.

