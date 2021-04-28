Maharashtra government will not start Covid-19 vaccinations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1

Concerned about its supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided not to commence inoculations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1.

However, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government decided to provide the vaccines free to those in the age group. The move will put a burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state's coffers.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting in which the Covid-19 pandemic situation, vaccination drive and lockdown measures were discussed threadbare.

The Centre asked states to open up vaccinations to the 18-44 age group from May 1. However, several states are facing difficulties in meeting the huge demand that's likely to arise and managing the rush that they would experience.

The state government clarified, however, that the vaccination drive for the above 45 age group would continue.

“We don’t have sufficient stocks now…we don’t want a demand-supply gap…so we will not be starting the vaccination drive from May 1…we will start as soon as the stocks build up,” said Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare.

The government has set a target of six months to cover the 18-44 age group – and a committee would be formed for micro-planning.

He said that the Chief Minister’s Office was looking at procuring the Sputnik V vaccine. “We are seeking the help of the Centre in this regard,” he said.

As of now, the state has limited supplies from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is producing Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which is making Covaxin.

“We are in touch with both of them…Bharat Biotech has told us in writing that for next two months, they would be able to give us 10 lakh doses per month, then scale up to the level of 20 lakh. On the other hand, Serum Institute has verbally communicated that it would be in a position to give one crore doses per month,” he said.

On pricing and options for the public, he said: “Let us be clear, in government hospitals, vaccines would be free…in private hospitals, it would be charged.”

Tope said that it was clear that the vaccine would be administered only if one has prior registration in the Co-WIN App/web platform.

“We do not want a rush in vaccination centres and hence we are taking all precautions,” he said, pointing out that the state had crossed the five lakh doses per day mark recently and could scale up to the level of eight lakh doses per day. “However, for that we need vaccines…and there is a shortage,” he said, adding that most of the states were facing problems.