Maharashtra Governor proposes Nashik-Trimbakeshwar corridor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for creating an Integrated Corridor for Panchavati-Trimbakeshwar in the pilgrimage town of Nashik on the lines of the Kashi and Ayodhya corridor. Stating that Indian civilization is old and at the same time ever-new, he called for spreading awareness about Indian culture and civilization across the world.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day seminar 'Vikasayatra - New Perspectives of Indic Intellectual Heritage' at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Auditorium at Girgaum Chowpatty Mumbai on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi in association with the Mumbadevi Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya (MASM).

Vice Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Peethadhish of Shri Karapatri Dham Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, National Convenor of Yuva Chetna Rohit Kumar Singh, Director of Sanskrit Studies of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Dr Girish Jani and I/C Principal of MASM Dr Ganapati Hegde, students and delegates were present.

The Governor released a souvenir of 'Vikasayatra' on the occasion. Earlier students of Bhavan's Sangit Nartan Shiksha Peetha presented the Mangalacharan and Kulageetam.

There are plenty of temples in Nashik. Panchvati is situated on the left bank of the sacred river Godavari in Nashik city. It is here that Kumbh Mela is organised every 12 years. Some of the famous temples include Kalaram temple, Sita Gufaa, Ganga Ghat, Kapileshwar temple, Ramkund, Sundarnarayan temple and Naroshankara temple.

Shri Trimbakeshwar Temple is located at a distance of about 28 km from Nashik near the mountain named Brahamagiri from which the river Godavari flows. Trimbakeshwar Temple is a religious centre having one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The city of Trimbakeshwar is located at the foot of Brahamagiri hill, the height of which is 3000 feet above sea level.