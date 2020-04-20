Maharashtra govt orders CID probe into Palghar mob lynching case

The Maharashtra government on Monday ordered a probe by State-CID into last week's sensational mob-lynching case in Palghar district in which two sadhus and a driver was brutally killed.

So far, the police has arrested 110 persons including nine juveniles.

"No one will be spared," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

The CID probe was announced hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Thackeray over phone.

"Investigation is handed over to CID. Inspector General of Konkan range is directed to enquire into police action. Two police officers are suspended," Director General of Police Subobh Jaiswal said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that seeing the visuals that have come out, Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking and inhuman.

"It is more disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times otherwise too," he said. "I urge the State Government to immediately set up a High Level Enquiry and ensure that people who are responsible for this are brought to justice at the earliest".

Mumbai BJP General Secretary Amarjeet Mishra said that while the attack was taking place, police remained a mute spectator. "The government must go to the roots. The insensitive policemen must be dismissed," he said.

A huge mob of 150-plus, in the Gadchinchale village in the Palghar district, attacked the vehicle in which the victims were travelling form Nashik to Surat, on Thursday night, suspecting them to be thieves. Some policemen too were injured.

The Kasa police station has registered a case on Friday and arrested over 100 persons who have been remanded to police custody.

The victims were identified as The names of the dead are Sushilgiri Maharaj(30), Chikne Maharaj Kalpvirkshagiri (70), both from Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, and driver Nilesh Telwade (30). The incident took places around 120 km from downtown Mumbai.