Maharashtra govt prepares for cyclone Nisarga likely to hit on June 3

The Maharashtra government has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone.

According to the IMD forecast, the cyclone, currently deep in the Arabian Sea, is expected to hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3.

Meanwhile, on Monday, drizzles were reported from various parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

"We have taken all measures. I appeal to fishermen not to venture into the sea," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra coastal districts are Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Palghar.

Thackeray said that a few days ago he had chaired a meeting on monsoon preparedness in which officials of the state government, Mumbai civic body, IMD, Army, Navy and Air Force were present.