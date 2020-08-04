Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, suburbs

Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday affecting the road and rail traffic.

Waterlogging was reported to form the chronic spots of King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed generators and pumps to flush out floodwaters.

The weathermen have forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue.

"Mumbai and its neighborhood areas received very intense rainfall.

Mumbai now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radar points to intense spells," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Reports of heavy rainfall was received from Mumbai's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

BMC has asked people to stay indoors.

"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas" BMC said.