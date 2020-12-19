Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut lauds Sonia Gandhi's letter on SC/ST welfare to Uddhav Thackeray

Nitin Raut lauds Sonia Gandhi's letter to Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Saturday welcomed the letter written by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking the implementation of certain measures for the welfare of Dalits and tribals.

Addressing a press conference here, Raut said the "revolutionary letter" will act as the guiding factor for the welfare of the SC/ST communities and other backward classes under the Common Minimum Programme of the ruling alliance in the state.

It also indicated the "social agenda" of the Congress in the next elections, Raut, who is the party's SC department chairperson, added.

Gandhi, in her letter dated December 14, demanded reservation in government contracts for SC/ST professionals to promote entrepreneurship among them, Congress sources said on Friday.

