Maharashtra: Mumbai's trouble spots floods during first rains

The chronic trouble spots of Mumbai was waterlogged as the financial capital of India received the first bout of heavy rain this monsoon.

The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the coastal Konkan belt has been receiving rainfall.

In 24 hours, parts of the MMR received over 100 mm rainfall.

Waterlogging in central Mumbai areas slowed down vehicular traffic, however, there was an impact on Central Railway and Western Railway services.

"Monsoon is active over coastal Konkan coast. Heavy rains is expected in next 24 to 48 hour," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Waterlogging was reported in Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Chira Bazaar, Masjid Bunder and its surroundings.

In the suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Andheri forcing closure of the subway, and vehicle movement had slowed down in Borivali, Malad and Jogeshwari areas.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for most of the coastal Konkan on Friday-Saturday-Sunday, besides north and south Maharashtra.

