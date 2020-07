A Naxal was gunned down on Friday evening by Gadchiroli police's C-60 commandos in an encounter in Yeldami jungle, an official said.

The personnel from C-60, a specialised combat unit of the district police, were on an operation in a jungle under Hedri police help centre in Mauza Yeldami when an exchange of fire took place with Maoist ultras, he said.

"After the encounter, we found the body of one Naxal as well as a weapon. The operation has been intensified inside the forest," he added.