9 of 10 suspected monkeypox cases -ve in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Nine out of ten suspected monkeypox patients test negative, one result awaited

So far, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 00:44 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) here have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The result of one patient was yet to be available, said Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer for epidemic-prone diseases in Maharashtra. So far, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state. These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month, Dr Awate said. The state health department is not disclosing the details and locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment, he said.

The Maharashtra government recently directed doctors and health department officials to keep a watch on the patients who have returned from the countries where monkeypox cases have been reported. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Monkeypox
NIV
India News

What's Brewing

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

 