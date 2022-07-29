Maharashtra: Nine out of ten suspected monkeypox patients test negative, one result awaited

Nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) here have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The result of one patient was yet to be available, said Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer for epidemic-prone diseases in Maharashtra. So far, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state. These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month, Dr Awate said. The state health department is not disclosing the details and locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment, he said.

The Maharashtra government recently directed doctors and health department officials to keep a watch on the patients who have returned from the countries where monkeypox cases have been reported.