Maharashtra on vigil with Covid-19 cases in state crossing 1,000 mark

Alarm bells have been sounded in Maharashtra with the daily number of Covid-19 cases crossing 1,000-mark on Wednesday. The capital is now shoring up and readying jumbo field treatment centres.

In the wake of the new tally, the state government once again underscored the need for vaccination, and urged eligible citizens to take booster doses.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 1,081 cases, but no deaths.

With the new tally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted its entire machinery.

During the day, Mumbai alone reported 731 cases while the greater Mumbai metropolitan region reported 962 cases.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, the total number of active cases in the state is now 4,032.

Although Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope admitted to the increase in Covid-19 cases, he assured there was nothing to worry at this stage.

“We are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and some other areas. No one has been admitted to the hospital. So, no need to worry,” Tope said.

“Daily new cases have tremendously increased in Mumbai, with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases,” BMC’s Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

He has asked that the testing be increased immediately on war-footing.

“Testing labs are told to be proactive and fully staffed. Vaccination drive in 12-18 years, Category One booster doses, must be pushed hard now,” he told officers.

Dr Chahal asked jumbo field hospitals to be kept adequately staffed and on alert.

“Assistant commissioners in-charge of wards must review the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances,” he said.

“All private hospitals must be put on alert,” the municipal commissioner directed.

Meanwhile, Dr I S Gilada, the Secretary General of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that as long as the demand for medical oxygen and beds are not increasing and there are no deaths there is no cause of concern. “Omicron will continue to be a 'variant of support' and not 'variant of concern',” he explained, once again impressing upon the government that the vaccination needed to be ramped up.