Maharashtra: One dead, 11 injured in cylinder explosion in Ulhasnagar

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 08 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 17:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The 35-year-old owner of an eatery died and 11 others were injured when a gas cylinder exploded, resulting in a fire in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the LPG cylinder at the eatery exploded killing Pappu Gupta on the spot and injuring 11 others in the premises, an official said.

Persons who sustained burn wounds were rushed to a local hospital, where three of them are in a critical condition, he said.

Personnel from the fire brigade and disaster control cell rushed to the scene to douse the flames, the official said, adding that the police are probing the matter.

