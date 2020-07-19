Maharashtra sees record 9,518 Covid-19 cases in a day

Maharashtra sees record 9,518 Covid-19 cases in a day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 19 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 23:13 ist
The state now has 1,29,032 active cases. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 9,518 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 3,10,455, the state health department said.

This is the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

With 258 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 11,854, a statement said.

A total of 3,906 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,69,569, it said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
India

What's Brewing

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

 