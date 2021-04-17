Maharashtra touches new daily high of 67,123 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra has touched a new high of 67,123 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 67,123 cases and 419 deaths – taking the progressive total to 37,70,707 and 59,970, respectively.
The fresh cases in Mumbai were 8,811 while for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region it was 17,975.
A total of 56,783 patients were discharged taking the total cured patients to 30,61,174.
More than 36 lakh persons are in quarantine in the state.
