Maharashtra touches new daily high of 67,123 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra sees new daily high of 67,123 Covid cases

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2021, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 20:43 ist
A health worker takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at a medical centre in Dharavi slums in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Maharashtra has touched a new high of 67,123 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 67,123 cases and 419 deaths – taking the progressive total to 37,70,707 and 59,970, respectively.

The fresh cases in Mumbai were 8,811 while for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region it was 17,975.

A total of 56,783 patients were discharged taking the total cured patients to 30,61,174.

More than 36 lakh persons are in quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mumbai

