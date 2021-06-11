Mahrashtra's Latur civic body to prioritise Covid vaccination of auto drivers, grocery shop owners

The civic body in Maharashtra’s Latur city has declared auto-rickshaw drivers, grocery and medical shop owners, newspaper vendors and bank employees as frontline workers, and decided to vaccinate them on priority, an official said.
During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, auto drivers, bank employees, medical and grocery shop owners, newspaper distributors worked without a break. They come in contact with many people. Therefore, the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) has declared them as frontline workers, the official said in a statement issued on Thursday. The civic body has now decided to undertake their vaccination, the official added.
These people have been asked to obtain a certificate from their associations or offices and get their vaccination done at five designated centres in Latur city. The Covid-19 case count in Latur district reached 89,731 on Thursday evening with the addition of 59 cases, while the death toll has gone up to 2,323. There are 785 active cases at present, another official said.
