Man arrested for giving extortion threat to Mahesh Manjrekar

A 34-year-old man from Mumbai, who attempted to extort Rs 35 crore from actor and film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar, was nabbed from the coastal Konkan district of Ratnagiri.

The accused, Milind Tulsankar, is a resident of Diva in Thane district near Mumbai.

Tulsankar had made threat calls from August 23-25 to Manjrekar, posing as a member of the gang of jailed underworld don Abu Salem.

He demanded Rs 35 crore as extortion money to be delivered via ‘hawala’ and warned Manjrekar that if he failed to comply, he will be bumped off.

Manjrekar approached the Dadar police station and the case was taken over by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police, which started the probe with 3 teams that fanned out in Thane and Ratnagiri. Finally the accused was nabbed.