Man harasses comedian on Youtube, held

Man held for sexual harassment for Youtube rant against woman

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 13 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 20:54 ist
Representative image.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly uploading an abusive, threatening video on social media against a woman stand-up comedian, police said.

Imtiyaz Sheikh, who uses the profile 'Umesh Dada' on Youtube, was held from Nalasopara in Palghar district after Mumbai police's Cyber Branch took suo motu cognizance of the upload, an official said.

He has been arrested under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of IPC and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official informed. 

