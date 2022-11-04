Morbi Municipality Chief Officer suspended

Morbi Municipality Chief Officer suspended days after bridge collapse

Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders

PTI
PTI, Morbi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 13:02 ist
Rescue operation after Morbi bridge collapse. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed 135 lives, a senior official said on Friday. The British-era suspension bridge, built on the river Machchhu in Morbi town, had collapsed on Sunday evening.

The people who died in the tragedy included women and children. "The state Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala," said Morbi District Collector G T Pandya.

Also Read | Morbi tragedy was 'will of God', says Oreva group as prosecutors blame renovation firm

Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders, he said. Morbi Municipality had given the contract of the bridge repair and maintenance to Oreva group for 15 years, officials said. Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Morbi

What's Brewing

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

 