Mumbai court declares IPS officer Param Bir Singh 'proclaimed offender' in extortion case

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday declared a "proclaimed offender" by the Esplanade Magistrate Court.

Singh, an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Police Service, last served as the Commandant General of Home Guards.

Singh is suspected to be either in Europe or Russia and there are chances that he could soon face a Red Corner Notice.

In a case related to extortion originally registered in Goregaon, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale has accepted the Mumbai Police application top declare him as a proclaimed offender.

“The court has allowed the proclamation application of Mumbai Police Crime Branch," said Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.

Singh faces three non-bailable warrants in extortion cases registered in two police stations - Goregaon and Marine Drive in Mumbai and one in neighbouring Thane City.

It may be mentioned Singh had shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for now dismissed and arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

A junior officer, Vaze headed the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch and directly reported to Singh breaking the chain of command and protocols.

Vaze is now behind bars in connection with planting a gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio and a threat note near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

After Singh was shunted out from the Mumbai CP’s chair, he was sent to the less significant Home Guards, where he joined the day.

But, now he has been missing for over five months.

The State-CID has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue a Red Corner Notice against him.

The proclamation order would now be pasted on his known properties in Mumbai and Chandigarh asking him show up in 30 days, and, if he fails, he would be formally declared as an “absconder”.

The process would be carried out under section 81, 82, 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code - and the action may include attachment of his properties.

