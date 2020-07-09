Mumbai police arrests one person in connection with vandalism at Ambedkar's house

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the incident of vandalising at `Rajgruh', the residence of Dr B R Ambedkar here, an official said.

Umesh Sitaram Jadhav (35), the arrested man, was allegedly one of the two persons caught in CCTV camera at the spot, the police official said.

Search was on for the other person, he added.

On Tuesday night, two men entered the premises of `Rajgruh' and smashed flower pots, damaged plants, CCTV camera and pelted stones at a window before fleeing.

A case under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage and 447 (criminal trespassing) was registered.

Located in Hindu Colony, Dadar, the two-storeyed heritage bungalow houses a museum where Dr Ambedkar's vast book collection, his ashes and other artifacts related to his life are preserved. The architect of the Indian Constitution lived there for two decades.

Dr Ambedkar's daughter-in-law and his grandsons including Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar live in the bungalow.