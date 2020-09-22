Mumbai Police seize drugs to the tune of Rs 14 lakh

In a major operation, the Mumbai police seized drugs to the tune of around Rs 14 lakh even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued its independent probe to unearth the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus as part of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out two raids in which two persons were arrested, including a lyricist.

The ANC-Bandra unit accosted a suspicious person near the Shankar Temple bus stop in Powai. He was holding a nylon bag in his hand and a search revealed 21 kg of Ganja worth Rs 4.20 lakh. The accused was identified as Chandali Bashir Ahmed Ansari (45) a resident of Haveli in Pune, who has been arrested, said the official.

In another swoop, ANC sleuths intercepted a person standing at a bus stop near the Mithibai College in Vile Parle West. A search resulted in the seizure of 250 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh, concealed in a black handbag the suspect was carrying. He has been identified as Heron Ashok Ray (30), a lyricist in Vile Parle.

Meanwhile, the NCB interrogated Jaya Shah, a celebrity talent manager for the second day on Tuesday. She used to be a talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB is now planning to summon actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone and designer Simone Khambatta among others.

On the other hand after actor-model Diya Mirza's name figured, she came out with a vehement denial. "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me,” she said.