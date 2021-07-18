Drinking water complex hit in Mumbai due to heavy rains

Mumbai Rains: BMC tells citizens to boil drinking water as water complex hit

The flooding has affected electrical equipment that control the pumping and filtration processes there,

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 16:45 ist
Waterlogged streets at Parel after heavy rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The water supply in India’s financial capital of Mumbai was badly hit after floodwaters inundated the Bhandup water filtration complex and pumping station.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Complex (BMC) has launched restoration work in war-footing and the full supply is expected to be restored by Monday. 

The Bhandup complex is one of Asia’s biggest water treatment plants.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates

Because of heavy overnight rains, water accumulated at the station after which electricity supply had to be stopped. With water receding, the command and control centre was being checked and the water supply would be scaled up gradually.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking.

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said, adding that boiling water before drinking was the best precaution at the moment.

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Heavy Rains
BMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 