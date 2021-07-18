Mumbai Rains: BMC tells citizens to boil drinking water as water complex hit

The water supply in India’s financial capital of Mumbai was badly hit after floodwaters inundated the Bhandup water filtration complex and pumping station.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Complex (BMC) has launched restoration work in war-footing and the full supply is expected to be restored by Monday.

The Bhandup complex is one of Asia’s biggest water treatment plants.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates

Because of heavy overnight rains, water accumulated at the station after which electricity supply had to be stopped. With water receding, the command and control centre was being checked and the water supply would be scaled up gradually.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking.

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said, adding that boiling water before drinking was the best precaution at the moment.

(With PTI inputs)