Mumbai rape case: Victim still serious, unconscious

She is currently admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 11 2021, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 09:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A day after being heinously raped and brutalised in a tempo in the Kharani Road area of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai, the victim continues to be serious and unconscious. 

She is currently admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar. “She is unconscious and being treated,” said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The Saki Naka police station has the accused in custody.  

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande, who visited the hospital, said that the victim is serious. “The information that I got is that one surgery was conducted but she remains serious,” she said. 

Read | Woman raped, brutally assaulted in Mumbai

According to her, the victim is aged between 32 to 34, married with two kids. “Whether the act is committed by one person or whether it was a gang rape is a matter of investigation,” she said. 

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognisance of the incident. 

The victim was raped and a rod was inserted in her private parts. The accused has been booked under sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken serious cognisance of the incident. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the incident.

