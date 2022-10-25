Mumbai resident goes to store to fix phone, loses Rs 2 lakh

Man goes to store to get phone fixed, loses Rs 2 lakh

Would you be suspicious if you were asked to retain your phone's SIM card when you went to fix your phone? Here's why you should

You must have at least once read, seen or heard government ads issued in public interest asking to never share OTPs, bank details or any personal information to avoid financial frauds. Now the streak of suspicion must find you each time any of your personal information is asked. However, would you have the same reaction if you were asked to leave in your SIM card when you went to fix your phone? Perhaps, or perhaps not. But you should. Here's why:

A Mumbai resident recently lost Rs 2.2 lakh falling prey to a trap by a mobile repair store employee. 

According to a report in The Times of India, the man, Pankaj Kadam, visited a mobile repair store after his phone speaker developed issues. When he gave his phone to the store, the employee asked him not to remove the SIM card.

Kadam was supposed to collect his mobile phone the following day but he found the shop closed for the next 3 days.

Worried, Kadam eventually saw the shop reopen a few days later, manned by a different employee. The new employee seemed unaware of his phone's issues and could not give Kadam satisfactory answers. Senseing something was fishy, the man logged into his bank account using a friend's phone and found that his fixed deposit of Rs 2.2 lakh was withdrawn prematurely and transferred to another bank account.

Kadam then headed to the the Sakinaka police to report teh issue and lodge an FIR.

 

