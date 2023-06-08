MVA targets Shinde government on safety of women

Hours after the rape-murder of a student in hostel came to light at Marine Drive in Mumbai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation for ignoring the issue of safety of women.

The 18-year-old girl, who hailed from Akola, was allegedly raped and murdered at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel, a state government-run facility located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive.

The alleged 33-year-old suspect Om Prakash Kanojia, who was a secret guard and laundryman, was later found dead on the railway tracks between Marine Lines station and Churchgate. A married man, Kanojia used to live in Colaba. The death of the suspect seems to be a case of alleged suicide.

The autopsy reports are awaited.

“We have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Munde said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the rape-murder incident as unfortunate. “This is a very unfortunate incident... the suspect has also died by suicide…the police is investigating the matter and would take action accordingly,” Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar slammed the government. “The incident took place in a hostel which is not very far away from Mantralaya,” he said, adding that the incident took place on the busy route. “The police and the government are directly responsible,” he said, adding that the Shinde-Fadnavis duo need to take action. “His father was a guard there, the suspect is also employed as guard…how does that happen in the government hostel,” he said.

“This is a very serious issue. The government must install CCTV cameras and alarm bells in hostels,” Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.

However, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Chitra Wagh pointed out that that the previous MVA government had made a commitment to install CCTV cameras throughout the entire hostel, however, it was partly done.

Maharashtra Council’s Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe has written a letter to Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister as well as Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighting the burning issue of safety and security of women.