MVA won’t have candidates left in 2024: BJP

Amid internal bickering among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule hinted at political "bomb blasts" and asserted that the opposition alliance will not find candidates for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

"Before 2024 (Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election), there would be several (political) bomb blasts of people entering BJP. The MVA would not get candidates for contest elections,” Bawankule said, a veteran from Vidarbha and a former minister. His statement assumes significance in the wake of the crisis brewing within Congress.

"We are not giving any offer but our doors are open for whosoever wants to join us. We will accord all the respect and the stature to that person even more than that," he said.

The BJP has managed to corner the MVA, which is an anti-BJP coalition, following the split in Shiv Sena and pushed from the Treasury to the Opposition benches.

On the rift between senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole, he said, “Neither Thorat saheb has approached nor we have given an offer. It is an internal issue of their party. Why Thorat saheb, whose contribution in the cooperative sector and politics in North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra is significant, is unhappy, only Nana knows. He has been in politics for several decades."