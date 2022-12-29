Nathuram Godse board seen in Fadnavis' constituency: Ajit Pawar

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Thursday claimed that a board carrying the name of Nathuram Godse has been put up in Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency here.
Attempts are being made to glorify Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, the Nationalist Congress Party leader alleged as he raised the issue of `insult' of national icons in the state. "Nagpur Southwest is Devendra Fadnavis's constituency.
Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat should stay alert as Eknath Shinde group may usurp RSS office: Uddhav taunts CM
He is the Deputy Chief Minister and also Home Minister. There is a board with `Nathuram Hindu Mahasabha' (written on it) with a flag bearing a picture of gun on Jaitala Road," he said. "Attempts are being made to glorify Nathuram Godse, the first terrorist of independent India who killed the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," Pawar said.
The area falls in the deputy chief minister's constituency but the police have taken up the role of onlookers, he further said.
