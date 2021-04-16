NCB busts cannabis cultivation in Thane 2BHK flat

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unearthed a modus operandi by busting a gang with international ramifications that was cultivating Cannabis inside a 2BHK flat in Dombivli in the neighbouring Thane district.

“It is a big case and we are investigating the entire network that was involved in the cultivation of Cannabis by hydroponic technique,” NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday. Hydroponics is an effective method for growing plants that places the plants in a water solution that’s rich in nutrients.

Instead of using soil to grow the plants, the roots of the plants come into direct contact with the nutrient-rich solution.

Earlier this week, acting on an intelligence input, the NCB raided a 2BHK flat in Palava City where they found Cannabis being cultivated. Two persons, Javed Jahangir Sheikh and Arshad Khatri were grilled by the NCB sleuths.

“We found that Cannabis was being cultivated there through Hydroponic techniques. From the site we have recovered cultivation setup, PH regulators, plant nutrients, clay pebbles, water pumps, air circulation systems, CO2 gas cylinders, photosynthesis lighting systems,” Wankhede said.

This indoor facility was running in the house of Rehan Khan who is in Saudi Arabia and financing all this activity.