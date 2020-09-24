NCB steps up the heat on Bollywood with summons issued to A-listers

Stepping up heat on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday grilled popular designer Simone Khambatta in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who were in Goa for shoots, are returning to the city.

Deepika, Sara, Rakul Preet Singh and Shradhha Kapoor are expected to be grilled over Friday and Saturday.

According to reports, NCB has also summoned executive producer and director Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who works with Dharma Productions owned by eminent filmmaker Karan Johar.

The NCB has several A-listers, talent managers and production executives in their list, who are expected to be summoned over the next week.