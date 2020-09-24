NCB steps up the heat on Bollywood

NCB steps up the heat on Bollywood with summons issued to A-listers

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 24 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 15:44 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Stepping up heat on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday grilled popular designer Simone Khambatta in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who were in Goa for shoots, are returning to the city.

Deepika, Sara, Rakul Preet Singh and Shradhha Kapoor are expected to be grilled over Friday and Saturday.

According to reports, NCB has also summoned executive producer and director Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who works with Dharma Productions owned by eminent filmmaker Karan Johar.

The NCB has several A-listers, talent managers and production executives in their list, who are expected to be summoned over the next week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narcotics Control Bureau
Mumbai
bollywood
Deepika Padukone
Sara Ali Khan
Rakul Preet Singh
Shraddha Kapoor

What's Brewing

Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded

Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

 